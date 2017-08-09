Islamabad-Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a campaign against illegal housing societies, apartments, commercial ventures and companies marketing these schemes.

The Building Control Section-II (BCS-II) Directorate has been made fully functional to take necessary action in this regard, as the authority believes that coordinated and consistent efforts are required to resolve this issue once for all.

The Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz chaired a meeting at CDA Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of BCS and other concerned formations.

The mayor was briefed that in order to discourage illegal commercial projects being carried out in the suburbs of the city or claimed to be located in Islamabad Capital territory, comprehensive campaign has been launched aimed to create awareness about legality of these projects.

He was briefed that all housing societies owner/management and individual developers who are engaged in setting up private housing societies/schemes in Islamabad Capital Territory limits have been informed through public notices in leading newspapers to immediately approve building plan from CDA and stop the construction work being carried out without approval of CDA. During the meeting, it was briefed that marketing companies advertising projects.

which have not been approved by the CDA, in print and electronic media have also been advised not to advertise the projects in any media without NOC / approval from CDA. The companies have been asked to refrain from misleading and unfair marketing.

The meeting was told that a special cell has been constituted in BCS-II Directorate which carries out screening of newspapers to pint out the construction project being illegally marketed in newspapers.

In this context, it was observed that Akber Arcade, Gulberg Green Islamabad being marketed by Star Marketing Private limited, Mall Residency Islamabad Gulberg being marketed by Sama Star Marketing Private limited, Golden Heights Gulberg being marketed by sweet homes private limited and Abbas Arcade B-17 Multi Gardens Islamabad being marketed by Earth Marketing Private Limited are being marketed without the approval of CDA.

In order to create awareness among general public and counter the advertisements issued by the private developers, CDA also warned the general public through public notices to refrain from investing in these projects.

The meeting was told that previously the constructions in the outskirts of the city went unchecked and appropriate measures were not taken to curtail these illegal projects.

The meeting was told that massive construction work was conducted in sector E-11. However, on the directions of Mayor Islamabad, notices have also been served to the owners / developers raising commercial and residential apartments in sector E-11 and have been warned to immediately stop unauthorized / illegal construction work otherwise action under the prevailing rules would be taken against the violators. It was further informed that IESCO, SNGPL and other utility services providers have also been requested not to provide any utility service without approval of CDA.

The meeting was told that in order to discourage future unauthorized marketing, different departments including All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA), Press Information Department (PID), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other organizations not to release, telecast or print the advertisements of such housing projects without the NOC issued by the CDA.