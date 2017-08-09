Islamabad-Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Tuesday announced a countrywide black day after the administration of International Islamic University (IIUI) barred the body from holding convention at its campus.

The university administration locked the auditorium where an event was arranged by FAPUASA to deliberate over academic and administrative reforms in higher education sector of Pakistan.

As per statement of FAPUASA, this academic event was focused on four main themes including academic freedom, university autonomy, public interest and post 18th Constitutional Amendment higher education scenario in Pakistan.

The elected faculty representatives belonging to far-flung public sector universities across the country, gathered on Tuesday morning at Allama Iqbal Auditorium (IIUI) but it was a matter of utter surprise for the outstation faculty that the doors of the university auditorium were closed and locked down.

The faculty which also included female were not even allowed to sit at any other alternative place and hence the gathered faculty observed protest in front of main entrance of the campus. They chanted slogans over curtailing the academic freedom and disrespecting university faculty.

They demanded the Prime Minister of Pakistan who is also the controlling authority of Federal Higher Education Commission to take serious notice of mal-treatment with honourable university teachers at federal capital of Pakistan.

The speakers pointed out that situation at IIU Islamabad reflects overall repressive and dictatorial control over Higher education sector and institutions across the country. They said that this irresponsible attitude of higher education administration is unacceptable to all the elected representatives of universities and hence countrywide protests and conventions would be organised culminating in mega faculty convention in Islamabad soon. It was also decided to convene emergency meeting of FAPUASA executive committee on 9th August, 2017 to chalk out future line of action.

They said, “We expect from the new Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that he will take notice and order appropriate action to resolve these grave issues prevailing in all Higher Education Institutions of Pakistan.”

IIUI spokesperson Hasan Aftab in his response to The Nation said, “As a matter of principle IIUI does not allow holding of any unauthorised activity on the campus, not duly allowed by the concerned conferences & seminars committee. The committee scrutinises all proposed programs in the light of themes and agendas. The organiser of this program failed to furnish any details and justifications to conduct this program and hence the Committee did not allow it to avoid unintended consequences.”