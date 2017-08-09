Man gunned down

RAWALPINDI: A man was gunned down allegedly by known men at Sukho, within limits of Police Station Mandra, sources said on Tuesday.

The dead body of the deceased was sent to THQ for autopsy where he was identified as Chaudhry Muhammad Fiaz, they said. Fiaz was said to be employed with a sensitive department, police said. According to sources, Fiaz has left his house for office at 6am when unknown persons launched an armed attack at him at Sukho Road.

They said the killers opened indiscriminate firing at him. In result, Fiaz died on the spot, they said. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Mandra Zulfiqar, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the deceased sustained six bullet injuries that caused his death on the spot. The reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, he said.–our staff reporter