Rawalpindi-The Punjab government has held departmental inquiry against six suspended officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006, sources said on Tuesday.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has arrested the accused for alleged embezzlement in importing of artificial grass for two under construction football grounds in Shehbaz Sharif Park and Government Postgraduate College for Boys, Satellite Town, they said.

Meanwhile, the administrative work at PHA had started suffering in absence a head of the body. Wages of about 400 contract workers for month of August are being delayed, as the government is yet to appoint a new DG for PHA.

It may here be mentioned that the PHA officials along with the contractor were arrested for importing substandard artificial grass for football grounds at Shahbaz Sharif Park on Rawal Road and at Government Boys Degree College Satellite Town.