Islamabad-A two-week Montessori Certification Program was conducted at head office of Roots International Schools by Roots Academy for Professional and Intellectual Development.

The open enrolment program was being attended by 25 participants from various walks of life. The course participants included beginner mentors, experienced mentors, house wives, Explore Ville School mentors and corporate sector employees.

The program was being led by 6 noted Montessori Master trainers. The course dates were from July 4th – August 4th 2017.

This course involved cutting-edge theory and innovative content and concepts for presentation and discussion for in depth teacher understanding and subsequent application.

Master trainers were committed to provide a stable foundation in the early years of a child’s development with its exclusively crafted and superior quality Montessori learning material.

The course also encompassed the entire Montessori Pedagogical approaches including absorbent mind, prepared environment, role of Montessori directress, normalization, 3 period lessons, introduction to sensitive periods, stages of development, deviation & normality, exercises of practical learning, sensorial exercises, language exercises, math exercises & culture exercises.

In the closing session of the certificate course Khwaja Shafaat Ahmed, Dean Academics of CASE, graced the occasion with his presence.

He congratulated the course participants in taking this phenomenal step towards their professional & personal development. CEO Roots International Schools, Waleed Mushtaq further said that professional development is a life long journey and the paradigm shift from traditional teaching to 21st century teaching strategies incorporating with critical thinking and ICT integration.

He added that whether mentors are seasoned reflective practitioners or a novice, courses allowed them to gain new insights and to pass through hands on experience to explore the Montessori Method of teaching, now great responsibility lies on their shoulder to apply the learned strategies to get best learning output.