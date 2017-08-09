Islamabad-The leaders of religious minorities Tuesday demanded of political parties to mainstream non-Muslim citizens through direct elections and by inducting them in the hierarchies of political structures.

This was the crux of a consultative meeting held in a local hotel here. The consultation was organised by Pattan Development Organization and as many as 19 MNAs, including belonging to minorities, participated in the meeting. They also observed that it was the right time to take up these issues as electoral reform bill was going to be debated in the parliament.

The elected members also noted with great concern that since 2002 when general seats of assemblies were increased, the minorities’ quota was not increased proportionately. As a result, their representation has sharply declined. They said that in the National Assembly, it has dropped from 4.6 percent to 2.9 percent and on average in the provincial assemblies; it has dropped almost 30 per cent. But Sindh Assembly suffered more seriously as share of minority MPs declined from 8.2 per cent to 5.3 per cent.

The participating elected representatives (MNAs) also noted that there were about 25 National Assembly constituencies where numbers of registered minority voters constitute between 25,000 and 100,000. Based on that they suggested that in such constituencies, political parties should issue tickets to non-Muslim candidates. This is being practiced in most of the countries including UK, France, and India etc. They argued that if minority candidates are given tickets in Muslim majority constituencies, it would help integrate citizens and paved the way to achieve objectives of National Action Plan too.

The members also noted with deep regret that during the recently completed population census the respondents were not asked about religion. They urged the government to conduct social audit of census in order to check true numbers of minorities in the country.

A large number of parliamentarians unanimously resolved to proactively promote their demands. It was agreed that the solution to the issues of minorities can only be reached through the parliament so that the minorities throughout Pakistan could function in an enabling environment and experience greater freedom of political representation with respect to all other rights.