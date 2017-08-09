Islamabad- Federal Minister for Education Baligh ur Rehman on Tuesday said that establishment of UNESCO’s centre for non-formal education would improve literacy rate in the country.

The minister said this during a meeting with Qian Tang, Assistant Director General UNESCO and Chinese candidate for the position of the next Director General (DG) of UNESCO.

Qian Tang was also accompanied by Ambassador of China for Pakistan, Sun Weidong.

The minister congratulated Qian Tang and welcomed Chinese government’s nomination for heading UNESCO. The minister appreciated Tang’s support for the cause of education in Pakistan, particularly his contributions for prospective Category two Regional Centre for Non-Formal Education and Adult Literacy in Pakistan.

“Establishment of first of its kind UNESCO Centre for non-formal education aspired to serve the region would not only improve literacy and quality of education but also be a significant resource for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Qian Tang acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic importance in the region and its contribution in One Belt One Road initiative. He said that China wants UNESCO to be useful platform for achievement of global peace and sustainable development.

He further said that it was important to have issues pertaining to developing countries effectively represented in UNESCO and to help developing countries benefit from the resources available with the forum.

Tang said that UNESCO’s role was also important for promoting dialogue among different cultures and civilization for -chieving peaceful coexistence.

Sun Weidong said that China and Pakistan are all weather friends and strategic partners. “Both countries have enjoyed very close coordination and cooperation at regional and international forums”, he added.

Ambassador said that though CPEC, as a flagship project of One Belt One Road, is supporting development of road and energy infrastructure in the country, there is also great scope for bilateral cooperation in trade, science and technology, human resource development, defence and security and fight against terrorism.

He said that Tang’s successful election as Director General UNESCO will further promote international cooperation between the two countries.

Zhou Jiagui Deputy Secretary General of Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, Members of Parliament Shaza Fatima and Shizra Mansab, Secretary Federal Education Shoaib Mir, Officials of Embassy of China and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training also attended the meeting.