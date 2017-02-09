Islamabad - A local court Wednesday issued notice to the interior ministry in a petition seeking directions to the ministry for issuance of red warrants of former President Pervez Musharraf in Ghazi Abdul Rashid murder case.

An Additional District and Sessions Judge, Pervaz-ul-Qadir Memon conducted hearing of the application moved by Haroon Ghazi, son of late Ghazi Abdul Rashid and directed the interior ministry to submit its comments in this matter.

After issuing these directions, the court deferred the hearing till February 22 for further proceedings in this new application of the petitioner seeking issuance of red warrants of Musharraf to bring him back in Pakistan through Interpol.

During the hearing, Musharraf’s counsel Akhtar Shah Advocate contended before the court that the court should hear them before issuing any directions in this matter.

Akhtar adopted that there is no proof against Musharraf and this case is totally fabricated.

Advocate Tariq Asad, the counsel for the plaintiff said that if there is any schedule about returning of Musharraf then it should be told to the court.

At this, Akhtar said that Musharraf would return to Pakistan in next four or five weeks.

It was September 2, 2013 when Aabpara police had registered a murder case against the former president on the directions of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The case was registered against him for his alleged involvement in the death of Ghazi Abdul Rashid during a military operation on Lal Masjid in 2007.

Later, Musharraf was arrested on October 10 and was granted bail by a Sessions Judge on November 4, 2013. The court had declared Musharraf a proclaimed offender for his continued failure to appear before the court in the case and issued permanent arrest warrants against him on September 2016.

Musharraf has not returned to Pakistan after he left for treatment abroad in March 2016.