Islamabad - Local police have recovered dead body of an unknown girl from jungle area of Simli dam in the limits of Nilore police station.

The police were searching for the family of the deceased. The dead body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has busted a dangerous gang comprising of four criminals who were involved in various dacoity incidents, a police spokesman said.

Following direction of SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, SP Investigation Muhammad Ilyas constituted a police team which nabbed an organised gang who were involved in various dacoity incidents.

Police team recovered three 30-bore pistols along with 17 rounds and a dagger from possession of this gang. The nabbed gangsters have been identified as Shoaib alias Shebi, son of Talib Hussain, Imran Ayub, Hasnain and Anjeeb Ahmed alias GB. They confessed to rob a house on December 24, 2016 at Arsalan Town in Jhangi Syedan Islamabad. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has announced cash rewards and commendation for the SIU/CIA team.