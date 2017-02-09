Islamabad - Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday sought the details of books purchased by the national library and vowed to bring improvement in library’s functions.

In a meeting held at National Library of Pakistan (NLP), Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui stated that division is formulating a program to turn NLP into a knowledge hub.

“In this connection administration will pave ways to bring improvements in services and functions of NLP,” he said.

Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui stated that new reformed program will help in promoting book reading culture amongst students while facilitating the visitors of NPL.

He directed the NLP officials to present detailed report of purchased books during three years.

Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui also directed library officials to give total number of library books and the methods of preservation of books in the next meeting.

The meeting was also informed that the library has total collection of 300,000 books and has also published 47 volumes of Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

Director NLP, Syed Ghyour Hussain, in his presentation, gave a detailed overview of the history, functioning, performance, future plans and the issues being faced by the library employees and students.

It was conveyed that the library has also registered 2800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) system since 1985 and facilitated 227,710 readers since 2002.

National Library of Pakistan (NLP) has become an attached department of NHLH Division as per the government’s decision.

This was the initial visit of Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui to the library, after this decision, to review the working and performance of the library.

Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui said, “Library is an essential segment of our culture and civilization and the division would take measures to equip this library with modern facilities, as per international standards.”

Federal Secretary, NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Ikhlaq and other officials of the division and library were also present in the meeting.