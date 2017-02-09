Islamabad - The President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday stressed the need for promoting mutual trust and foiling the infamous elements striving to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The president said this in a ceremony organised by Higher Education Commission (HEC) to commemorate the success of award of 3000 scholarships to Afghan students.

The scholarships have been awarded under Allama Iqbal Scholarships Program for Afghan National Students.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Syed Abrar Hussain Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal, Minister for Higher Education, Afghanistan Fareeda Mohmand and Chairman HEC Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed attended the ceremony.

The president on this occasion congratulated the Afghan students.

“Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan extend beyond geographical affinity well into social, cultural, ethnic and business bonds,” said the president.

He emphasized that both neighbouring countries are brothers and will remain in all times to come.

“You are expected to serve your beloved country and inspire good bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan besides becoming ambassadors of Pakistan in your country,” he urged the students.

The president hoped that the students will feel at home while pursuing their studies in Pakistan and will go back to serve their country.

The president also stated that the purpose of this scholarship program to Afghan students is to provide them with the same opportunities of acquiring higher education which are being extended to Pakistani students.

“Region has been facing a great ‘human tragedy’ during the last three decades; however, the two nations have fought the unrest and chaos courageously,” said the president.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz termed the award of scholarships a milestone in the bilateral relations and said that Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan highly values its relations with Afghanistan and mutual relations are thriving despite challenges.

“Today marks an important stage in the academic careers of these brilliant Afghan students and I hope this collaboration on various strategic fronts will continue to grow,” said Sartaj Aziz.

He said that despite various challenges, the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has continued to grow through people-to-people contacts and trade for decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Higher Education Fareeda Mohmand termed the students an asset for Afghanistan who will construct the country.

“Afghanistan needs you, your potential and skills,” she maintained.

She appreciated the efforts of HEC for provision of opportunities to Afghan students and hoped that academic collaboration will bring the two nations closer.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed while welcoming dignitaries highlighted the achievements of HEC with regard to promotion of higher education in Pakistan.

He stated that government is putting resources for the uplift of higher education sector.

Dr Mukhtar informed that the completion of this project will be followed by another phase of award of 3000 scholarships to Afghan students including postgraduate students.

“Number of universities has reached 182, while quality of education in Pakistan is being recognized in the world and we want to transfer the fruits of these achievements to Afghanistan,” he said.

Chairman HEC assured that Pakistan will continue to take such steps for the bright future of Afghan students and HEC will extend all-out cooperation in this regard.

“We hope that these students will play their vital role in the socio-economic development of Afghanistan,” said Chairman HEC.