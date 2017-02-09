Rawalpindi - A 35-year-old steel fixer along with his brother was allegedly kidnapped by three armed men in broad daylight and later gunned down on Motorway over a marriage dispute, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

However, the brother of deceased managed to escape from captivity of the kidnappers near police station Banni and sought police help.

The kidnappers fled after a brief chase by Banni police, sources said.

The deceased was identified as Arif Khan and his brother as Ahmed Khan. A murder case was lodged against the three kidnappers Salman, Hassan and Ziarat Gull, who belonged to Peshawar while Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Butt started investigation, they said.

According to sources, Arif Khan contracted love marriage with a girl and started living in a rented house in Banni area. On the day of incident, sources said, Arif along with his brother Ahmed was busy in work in Kacha Paka, area of Westridge, from where three armed men abducted the two brothers at gunpoint. The abductees were taken to Motorway while crossing many police check posts and finally gunned down Arif in Pind Nasar Allah, the limits of PS Naeerabad.

They said the kidnappers then took Ahmed to Banni in the same car again breaching so many check posts to catch the girl. However, Ahmed jumped from the car near Banni police station and rushed to police station. The kidnappers fled from scene after a police party chased them, sources said.

Motorway police shifted the dead body to PIMS, where a police team led by SI Iftikhar also reached and moved the dead body to DHQ for post-mortem.

SIU SI Iftikhar Butt, when contacted, confirmed the incident, and said that police have started the investigation after filing a case against three killers.

Meanwhile, two robbers stormed into a house in Westridge and made the entire family members hostage at gunpoint. Later, the robbers looted Rs 0.2 million cash and gold ornaments and escaped. The victim house owner Malik Mehboob lodged complaint with police and sought registration of case against the robbers.

Meanwhile, a court of law refused to grant pre-arrest bail to a female college student in the kidnapping case of her roommate here on Wednesday.

However, the accused female student managed to escape the arrest.

Additional Sessions Judge, Chaudhry Amir Zia refused to grant pre-arrest bail to the student of Government Postgraduate College for Women, Satellite Town, who according to supplementary statement of the applicant Faraz Zafar, the brother of abducted girl, is allegedly involved in kidnapping case of her sister.

The students were staying in college hostel and were roommates.

Karim Ullah Khan Advocate appeared before court on behalf of the accused student while Sajjad Bhatti was the prosecutor.

According to contents of First Information Report (FIR) number 1041 lodged with Police Station (PS) Airport under section 365-B dated 9/12/2016, the applicant Faraz Zafar, hails from Rehmatabad, Chaklala, stated that his sister left her house on at 10:30am to attend her BSc classes in Government Postgraduate College for Women, Satellite Town but did not return home.

He accused unknown person of kidnapping her sister and requested police to lodge case against unknown kidnappers.

Karim Ullah Khan, the defence lawyer, argued before court that his client was not involved in kidnapping of the girl while police implicated her in the case without any reason.

He said that the missing girl went to Peshawar on her own will on December 7 while police also obtained CCTV footage of the bus terminal. He said the only crime of his client was that she handed over two suitcases to the girl on hostel gate after she sent her text message on her cell phone asking for the favour.

However, the judge Chaudhry Amir Zia denied accept the authenticity of the CDR and directed police to obtain the mobile data of all the persons involved in the case.

After concluding the arguments of both parties, the Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia rejected the pre-arrest bail of the accused student.