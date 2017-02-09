Islamabad - Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has expedited its campaign against food handlers engaged in poor food practices, on the directions of Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz. Especially-constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the authority, are raiding in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items, said the CDA officials.

During the last week, these teams challaned 27 and issued 21 notices to the violators of hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960.

Moreover, these teams also raided different food outlets and issued warnings to the violators.

The mayor has directed Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against sub-standard and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to ensure the implementation of principles of public health, implementation of relevant rules and strict action against sellers of sub-standards, un-hygienic and adulterated food stuff.