islamabad - The Minister of National Health Services, Saira Afzal Tarar Wednesday called upon all provinces to augment their efforts to achieve targets of ‘Expanded Program on Immunization’ (EPI) for the eradication of polio.

The minister stated this while addressing the ‘National Annual EPI Review’ meeting where she stressed on provinces and other areas to achieve targets within defined time through effective action plans.

“There is a strong realization at every forum that bond between EPI and Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) is the solution to sustain the Polio eradication,” she said.

The minister urged all federating units to strengthen Routine Immunization with zeal to work against the vaccine preventable diseases.

She said, “It is gratifying to see the level of commitment and coordination amongst all stakeholders who are putting their efforts into improving the immunization coverage despite challenges.”

The minister also assured NHS support to the provinces in ensuring uninterrupted vaccine supply, coordinating for a uniform policy guideline and designing the plans in compliance with international commitments.

She also stated, “National EPI Review is an important event when all of us gather to analyze the programme’s performance and reflect upon our strengths and weaknesses.”

Saira Afzal stated also stated that development of PC-Is for the program was a challenge in terms of securing the provincial and federal budgets especially for procurement of vaccines, which have been approved.

The minister also informed in meeting that Pakistan has been cleared from default status and fulfilled its co-financing obligation with GAVI (International organization of global Vaccine Alliance) for 2015 which was lagging behind since year 2012.

She also applauded GAVI for extending flexibility and the introduction of new vaccines like IPV and Rota virus in routine immunization.

She said program conducted nationwide assessment for Cold Chain Capacity and a national application for GAVI CCE-OP has been approved in first round by IRC; this shall resolve the major issue of vaccine storage and maintaining the quality of vaccine with minimal wastage.

It was also encouraging to see the positive feedback from the Vaccine Audit team done by third party and GAVI team up to provincial level.

With this amount of effort; the ground has been laid for continuous improvements in all domains of immunization.