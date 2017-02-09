islamabad - Former President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday condoled the passing away of Mrs Shaukat Zafar Niazi widow of late Dr Zafar Niazi and paid glowing tributes for her unflinching and heroic support in the democratic struggle spearheaded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in the country over several decades.

The widow of late Dr Zafar Niazi breathed her last on Wednesday and was buried in Islamabad graveyard.

In a condolence message, the former President said that Mrs Shaukat Niazi, endured great hardships as she stood by her husband and daughters through thick and thin as the family waged heroic struggle in the cause of democracy at a time when people of lesser mettle succumbed to the pressures.

As late Dr Zafar Niazi was continuously hounded by forces of dictatorship she defied all odds and endured innumerable hardships as she stood by him, he said.

Mrs Niazi may not have been an office-bearer in the Pakistan People’s Party but the moral and physical support she gave to her spouse Dr Zafar Niazi and daughters in the course of political struggle will always occupy a central place in the account of her illustrious life, he said.

Zardari was represented at the funeral by Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar.

Meanwhile, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condoled the death of Mrs Niazi. In his condolence message, Bilawal said that he was saddened and grieved by the news of death of Mrs Niazi.

“She stood by through thick and thin during the political struggle of her husband and daughters. Bhutto family is also in mourning on her death,” he said.