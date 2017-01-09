islamabad - Islamabad police on Sunday arrested seven outlaws and 20 suspects from various areas of the city and recovered 1.342 kilogrammes of narcotics, 13 wine bottles, stolen property and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Bhara Kahu police arrested Awais and recovered 120 grams of heroin from him. Bani Gala police arrested Gohar and recovered one 22-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Karachi Company police arrested three accused, Bashrat, Nabeel and Tariq, and recovered stolen property from their possession. Tarnol police arrested Faizan and recovered 110 grams of heroin from him. Koral police arrested Shahbaz and recovered 1.342 kilogrammes of narcotics from him.

Meanwhile, officials of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted search and combing operation in various areas of Shams Colony police station. They nabbed 20 suspects including 11 Afghan nationals who have been shifted to relevant police station and further investigation is underway.

Around 100 houses were screened and 13 wine bottles were also recovered during this search operation.

Furthermore, Ramna police has arrested three persons besides recovering 210 litres of liquor and one illicit pistol along with ammunition from them.

On a tip-off, a team was constituted which nabbed three persons preparing liquor there.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Tanveer Rashid son of Rasheed Khan, resident of Maira Abadi Islamabad, Ilyas Massaih son of Inyat Massaih, resident of Maira Abadia Islamabad and Shamsheer son of Ahmed Baksh, resident of Maira Abadia Islamabad. Police recovered 210 litres liquor and 15 bottles of wine, empty liquor bottles, stickers, one illicit pistol along with ammunition from the scene. Ramna police have registered a separate case against the accused and further investigation is underway.