Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University will open its SSC to PhD-level admissions for spring semester 2017 in various disciplines from February 1. According to a press release issued on Sunday, the admissions will be offered in about 70 programmes.

Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Siddiqui has approved the admission plan that includes nine new degree-level programmes from BEd to PhD, in order to expand scope of studies keeping in view latest educational trends and market requirements.

The fresh PhD programme is being offered in management sciences, besides post-graduate diploma of one year-duration in criminology and population and development.

Two master-level programmes in environment science and botany are also being introduced.

There will also be BS-level programmes in statistics, mathematics and physics.

About five professional and functional certificate courses will also be offered from the coming semester in various disciplines including librarianship, agriculture, French online and short-term educational programmes.

Masters-level courses are being offered in 19 disciplines that include mass communication, MA TV production, MEd (one year), physics, chemistry, mathematics, history and sociology.

The university will also introduce a fresh BEd programme from the coming semester, in accordance with the road-map given by the Higher Education Commission.

The study-duration of the BEd is now one and a half year, and the aspiring students will need to have at least 16 years of education for their eligibility to take admission in this programme.

Dr Siddiqui has directed the admission department to provide maximum facilities to the applicants in taking the admission in their desired discipline as well as ensuring availability of admission forms at their nearest places.

He also advised all regional directors to set up special desk at their offices for the guidance of the students.