Islamabad-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized huge cache of narcotics weighing 12.15 tons worth Rs18.5 billion in international market, said the officials on Sunday.

The operations also resulted in arrest of 14 persons involved in drug smuggling and seizure of three vehicles.

The recovered drugs comprised 10.976 tons of hashish, 1.177 tons of heroin, 1.7 kilogrammes of amphetamine and 850 grams of opium.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested a drug carrier namely Ibrar Zela Muhammad resident of Swabi and recovered 1 kilogramme of hashish from his possession. He was arrested at Chungi No 26, GT Road, Islamabad.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a local drug peddler namely Ashna Gul resident of Khyber Agency and recovered 1.25 Kg Hashish from his possession. He was arrested near Khanna Pul, Rawalpindi.

ANF Quetta while carrying out a successful intelligence-led operation at Qilla Abdullah seized 10.958 ton of hashish. According to details, the drug was concealed at an uninhabited site located in the area of Killi Ghaiba Zai, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah. As per preliminary reports, drug was placed at a cache site for handing over to another narcotics gang for further transportation. ANF Quetta in another intelligence-led operation seized 1.175 tons of heroin while intercepting a pick-up vehicle at Chaman Road, Tehsil Saranan, District Pishin. However, the persons on board managed to flee from the scene taking advantage of the darkness. Yet in another operation, ANF Quetta arrested a drug supplier namely Hayat Ullah, resident of Qilla Abdullah along with 11 kilogrammes of hashish while he was riding on a motorcycle near Bashir Chowk, Quetta City.

ANF Lahore intercepted a car near Faizpur Motorway Toll Plaza, Lahore and recovered six kilogrammes of hashish concealed in it. The operation also resulted in arrest of three drug smugglers including Obaid Ullah and Abu Bakar Sidique residents of Nowshehra, and Muhammad Safdar resident of Lahore.

In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested a local drug peddler namely Ansar Ali along with 600 grams of opium which was found in his personal possession. He was arrested from Daska Chowk, Sambrial, Sialkot. Yet in another operation, ANF Lahore Airport Team arrested a passenger identified as Muhammad Ansar resident of Mandi Bahaudin at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, while he was boarding a flight for Madina and recovered 1.7 kilogrammes of amphetamine concealed in his luggage.

ANF Peshawar road check team during routine checking near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar arrested a drug carrier identified as Muhammad Sadiq and recovered six kilogrammes of hashish from his personal possession. The accused was arrested while travelling in passenger van bound for Rawalpindi. In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested two persons including Muhammad Ashfaq resident of Vehari and Rao Umar Draz resident of Pakpattan and recovered one kilogramme of hashish and 250 grams of opium from their possession. They were arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar while travelling in a passenger bus bound for Rawalpindi.

Yet in another operation, ANF Peshawar apprehended a drug carrier namely Muhammad Tariq resident of Charsada while he was travelling in a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered two kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.

In addition, ANF Peshawar arrested a drug carrier Zeeshan resident of Peshawar along with 1.65 kilogrammes of heroin, while he was travelling in a passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar. ANF Karachi in a joint operation with Sindh Rangers arrested a local drug peddler Muhammad Akram resident of Karachi and recovered 1.2 kilogrammes of hashish and 1.2 kilogrammes of heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered at respective police stations and further investigations are underway, said a press statement issued here Sunday.