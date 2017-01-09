islamabad - The Building Control Section (BCS) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday sealed Sir Syed Memorial Society building in the capital for non-conforming use and violation of rules and regulations.

A team of the authority sealed the main gate of ‘Centre for Advance Studies in Engineering’ in sector G-5 of the capital. According to the CDA officials, Sir Syed Memorial Society was allotted a plot for library and literary purposes where it started commercial activities/university.

The society has opened a university at the premises which is violation of rules and falls within ‘non-conforming use’ of the property. “This premises has been sealed on account of persistent non-conforming use. By order of Director Building Control, CDA,” reads a notice pasted on the sealed main gate of the premises.

The officials at the CDA said that the administration of the society was repeatedly asked to end non-conforming use of the premises but they did not pay heed to the authority’s instructions.