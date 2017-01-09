Rawalpindi-A four-day anti-polio drive is scheduled to commence on January 16 in Rawalpindi, where polio drops will be administered to over 0.8 million children aged below five years.

In order to make the anti-polio drive successful, two drops of polio vaccine will be administered to children aging below five years.

EDO Health Dr Rashid Sabir said that all the arrangements in this regard have been completed, while around 0.8 million children will be administered polio drops as a target set by the Rawalpindi health department.

He further announced that around 1,950 mobile teams were set-up, while 111 transit points were established in the upcoming anti-polio campaign. He further said that 269 fixed centres were set-up.

He advised the Rawalpindi citizens to cooperate with polio teams in eradicating the polio disease and to make the anti-polio drive successful.

He said that a strong monitoring system has been made to monitor the anti-polio drive, while stern action will be against personnel found to be doing their job negligently.