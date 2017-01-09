islamabad - After winter vacations, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume its normal functioning from Monday (today).

In this regard, Chief Justice IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi has constituted 12 benches including a special larger bench to hear the cases during the week.

He has constituted one special larger bench comprising of three judges, four division benches and seven single benches to conduct the hearing of around 650 cases during this week.

The special larger bench comprises of Justice Noorul Haq N Qureshi, Justice Shaukat Aziz and Justice Aamer Farooq, four division benches comprise of IHC chief justice and Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Qureshi and Justice Farooq, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The seven single benches include the Chief Justice Anwar Khan Kasi, Justice Noorul Haq N Qureshi, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.