islamabad - National Highways Authority (NHA) is planning to build a 16-lane toll plaza at Islamabad Interchange of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1).

An official of the authority informed on Sunday that the new toll plaza would be constructed at a distance of about 300 meters from Fateh Jang Interchange.

He said presently a temporary toll plaza has been set-up after segregation of M-1 and M-2 toll following handing over of M-1 to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

Motorists and commuters have been demanding construction of a modern toll plaza at the exit point of M-1 at Islamabad as due to non-availability a proper plaza, smooth flow of traffic could not be ensured. Zain Malik, a motorist who travels almost daily from Attock to Islamabad on his own car said long queue at the toll plaza causes delay at the exit of the Motorway.

He also said the old plaza had 12 booths at the exit while the new plaza has only six to eight booths. He said that now he has to leave his home at least 30 minutes ahead of time to reach office in time.

Bilal Ahmed, a commuter who comes from Kamra of Attock district on daily basis, said that in the past, catching a van coming to Islamabad via Motorway was the best option to reach office in time but now sometimes coming by Motorway takes more time than the Grand Trunk Road (N-5).

Shafqat Ali, a driver of a commuter van which plies on Attock-Rawalpindi route said that it was a good initiative on the part of the NHA as FWO has already built a modern 16-lane toll plaza on the end point of Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2).

He said it would help avoid delays and long queues at Islamabad exit of M-1.