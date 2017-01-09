rawalpindi - A professor of Fatima Jinnah Women University who went missing on Friday evening has yet not been recovered by the police.

Police while confiscating the car of Professor Salman Haider has sent his fingerprints to Nadra.

Haider’s brother Zeeshan told the media that higher police officials are in touch with the family.

He revealed that his brother is suffering from allergy and needs medicine.

Police has assured the family of a thorough investigation and early recovery of Haider.An FIR of the incident has been lodged at Lohi Bher police station and police are investigating it as a possible kidnapping case.

However, they have failed to recover him so far.

Earlier, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan directed the Islamabad Police to speed up efforts for the professor’s recovery.

