islamabad - Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Alumni Association on Sunday hosted a reception in honour of the newly appointed vice chancellors all of whom are distinguished alumni of the university, said a press release issued on Sunday.

University of Punjab Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Zubair, University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Raja Amer Iqbal and newly elected National Press Club Islamabad Vice President Myra Imran.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Barrister Zafarullah Khan graced the occasion as the chief guest.

QAU Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Ashraf, Preston University chancellor Dr Abdul Basit, University of Education Vice Chancellor Dr Rauf Azam, and ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Cuba, Tajikistan, Romania, Nepal, Myanmar, Tunisia, Palestine, Kuwait, and distinguished alumni of QAU also participated. Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Zafarullah lauded the contribution of the university.

He emphasised over imparting quality and value based education and highlighted the role of universities in this regard. Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin underlined the collaborative efforts and experience sharing for promoting higher education and bringing Pakistani universities at par with international standards. Dr Ashraf raised the issue of land encroachment and financial needs of university. He also lauded the contribution of QAU Alumni Association for extending every sort of possible help to the alma mater.

The newly appointed vice chancellors and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce president termed their attachment with QAU as one of the best time of their life. They vowed to bring about positive changes in their respective fields and contribute for development of the country.

They also extended thanks to QAU Alumni Association for honouring them.

QAU Alumni Association Secretary General Murtaza Noor announced the donation of ambulance to the university and extended special thanks to University of Lahore Patron MA Raoof for his support in organising the event and donation of ambulance to QAU.

The participants resolved to declare QAU as flagship institution of the country and end illegal occupation of precious land of the university on the eve of its 50 years celebrations.

At the end of the event, special souvenirs were presented to the guests.