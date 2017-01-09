Islamabad-New research suggests that even a small increase in daily zinc intake can help the body to protect its DNA.

Researchers from the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI) in California set out to determine the impact of a small increase in dietary zinc on metabolic functions and measures of zinc status in the body.

Led by CHORI Senior Scientist Janet King, PhD, the team tested the effect of an increase equivalent to that which biofortified crops provide in the diet of nutrient-deficient populations.

The authors explain that while food fortification slightly raises the zinc content of cereals such as wheat and rice, few studies have shown a positive effect on the functional indicators of zinc levels in the human body.

The diet consisted of 6 milligrammes per day for two weeks and continued with 10 milligrammes daily for the remaining four weeks.

Before and after the diet, the researchers measured zinc homeostasis indicators and other metabolic indicators, including DNA damage, DNA inflammation, and oxidative stress.

Scientists found an increase in the levels of total absorbed zinc, while plasma zinc concentrations and the exchangeable zinc pool size remained the same.

Leukocyte DNA strand breaks were also reduced with increased dietary zinc, which suggests that a modest increase in zinc reduces the everyday “wear and tear” of the DNA.

This is the first time that a small increase in dietary zinc has been shown to reduce oxidative stress and DNA damage.

“We were pleasantly surprised to see that just a small increase in dietary zinc can have such a significant impact on how metabolism is carried out throughout the body.

These results present a new strategy for measuring the impact of zinc on health and reinforce the evidence that food-based interventions can improve micronutrient deficiencies worldwide,” King said.

It was further suggested that biofortification could be an effective and sustainable solution to malnutrition and zinc deficiency.