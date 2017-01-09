Rawalpindi-A woman and her son were looted at gunpoint on Sunday within the Morgah police jurisdiction.
A woman, resident of Morgah, lodged a complaint with the local police that she was shopping at a glass shop with her son when two motorcyclists intercepted them, held them hostage at gunpoint and made off with Rs40,000 in cash, gold ornaments.
The police have registered a case and started an investigation
