Islamabad - The Building Control Section (BCS) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved over 100 building plans during last month, an official said on Saturday.

CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said this while chairing the monthly review meeting of BCS.

The BCS also received more than Rs39million in approval of building plan and issuance of other certificates including completion and no objection certificates (NOC).

According to details, BCS issued 105 building plan approvals, 63 completion certificates, and approval in 120 cases of NOCs/commercialisation charges/additional charges during June.

The section received Rs39,651,654 as fee for the above-mentioned heads during the month.

BCS Director during the meeting further briefed that BCS-I Section approved 38 cases of building plans during the month.

Similarly, during the same month, 13 cases for completion of certificates and 40 cases of commercialisation charges/NOCs were also approved by BCS-I section. BCS-I Section, therefore, received Rs25,548,120 during the month against the above-mentioned approvals.

The meeting was further briefed that BCS-II Section approved 30 cases of completion certificates against receipt of Rs702,641 during June.

Similarly, 43 cases of building plans were approved against receipt of Rs5,873,748. BCS-II section approved 52 cases of commercialisation charges/NOC during the month. Collectively, BCS-II Section received an amount of Rs8,393,549 during June.

BCS Director further informed the meeting that BCS-III Section issued 20 completion certificates during the month against the receipt of Rs859,510.

Similarly, BCS-III approved 24 building plans against receipt of Rs171,100 while 28 cases of commercialisation charges/NOCs were also approved against the receipt of Rs4,679,375. BCS-III received a total amount of Rs5,709,985 during June.

On this occasion, the chairman said that BCS requires improvement for the betterment of the city.

“BCS needs to rise to the occasion and accelerate its activities for the betterment of the city,” he said.

The chairman also stated that performance of BCS is satisfactory but room for improvement is always there. “All means will be provided to BCS for this purpose,” he added.