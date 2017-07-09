Islamabad - Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise a training workshop for emerging writers from July 11 to 13 at PAL’s Conference Hall.

Chairman PAL Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio said that the training workshop would definitely be a source of encouragement and guidance for emerging writers. He said this is the first workshop of the series regarding “Poetry”, adding that Arshad Mehmood Nashad would conduct this workshop as an instructor.

Dr Qasim Bughio said that the training workshops on drama and fiction would also be specifically be conducted in July for the fans of literature of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjacent areas.

He said that the emerging writers from other cities can also participate in the workshops but the travelling and lodging and boarding expenses would be borne by themselves.

However, PAL would favour them while providing its Writers’ caf# at discounted rates and there is no registration fee for the workshops.

The second workshop regarding “Fiction” (Novel, Criticism, (Short Story) would be held from July 18-20, in which Arshad Waheed, Dr Najeeba Arif and Dr Ravish Nadeem would provide the guidance to the youngster.

The third workshop would be from July 25-27, 2017 (Tuesday-Thursday). “Drama” (TV, Stage, and Radio) and Ali Akbar Abbas would conduct this workshop. At the end, the participants would be awarded with certificate.