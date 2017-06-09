rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 22.45 tons of drugs during operations against drug mafia besides arresting 24 smugglers across the country, informed ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday. ANF also impounded six vehicles that were being used for transportation of the drugs, he said.

According to him, ANF seized a mega quantity of narcotics and prohibited chemical weighing 22.45 and 4.35 tons respectively during 21 counter-narcotics operations conducted across the country.

He said the seized drugs comprised 21.853 ton hashish, 310.33kg heroin, 385kg opium, 1.11kg amphetamine, 4,250 litres of acetic anhydride, 103 litres of suspected chemical and 1,775 litres of liquor.

The operations also resulted in the apprehension of 24 persons including two ladies involved in smuggling of narcotics and impounding of six vehicles.

He said that of the 24 detainees, two were lady smugglers. He further said that separate cases have been registered against the smugglers in different police stations while further investigation was underway.