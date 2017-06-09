islamabad - A patient admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has been diagnosed with Congo Virus on Thursday, an official confirmed to The Nation.

As per details, the patient is from Khyber Pakthunkhwa and is being kept in isolation ward.

Sources informed The Nation that the patient Anwar Shah was brought at PIMS emergency on June 04 for the examination of Hepatitis-C.

However, witnessing the symptoms of Congo Virus, including bleeding from mouth and low number of blood platelets, the doctors’ recommended Congo virus test and National Institute of Health confirmed the status.

The patient is kept in isolation ward number 02 and is out of danger reportedly.

Sources also added that the doctors and staff who treated the patient are also under monitoring. The patient is also involved in cattle business.

Meanwhile, Administrator PIMS Dr Altaf Hussain informed The Nation that the patient belongs to Lakki Marwat and the virus has been confirmed in him.

He also said that as per history, one of the relatives of the patient died few weeks back in his village that had the symptoms of Congo virus.

Dr Altaf said that patient’s report was sent to NIH which confirmed the virus. He also said that medical treatment of the patient has started and he has shown the signs of improvement.

“His situation is better than before,” he said.

Officials at NIH also confirmed the positive report of a patient with Congo Virus.

The disease of Congo is contracted from animals to humans though it can lead to death but early preventive measures can enhance the chance of survival.