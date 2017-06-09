islamabad - Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on Thursday announced world university rankings where only one Pakistani university secured a position in top 500 higher education institutions in the world.

Where the number of Pakistani universities in newly announced rankings remained same this year, four of the institutes included in the list also dropped their positions.

In the QS World University Rankings 2017-18, United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom’s (UK) higher education institutes dominated. In top 10 universities, five were of USA and four of UK. QS is a British higher education ranking system and determines the higher education institutions ranking across the world by assessing the universities in areas of research, teaching, employability, and number of international students. The ranking system was divided into six categories ranging from point 440 to 100. According to the list released by the QS World, only six universities from Pakistan have secured their way among the top 1,000.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) secured 431st position. Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) is ranked 651, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) 701 while University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, University of Karachi (KU) and University of Lahore (UoL) were ranked at 801. As compared to the previous year, NUST and QAU have improved their positions while LUMS, UET, KU and UoL have dropped their ranking. The previous year, NUST was ranked in the 501-550 scale, QAU from 701-700 while LUMS, UET, KU and UoL at 701.

As per the rankings, Pakistan also lags behind other Islamic and Asian countries.

As compared to one Pakistani university among top 500, eight are from India, 21 from China, five from Turkey, three from Saudi Arabia, five from Malaysia, 14 from South Korea, three from Lebanon, and 14 from South Korea.

Last year also Pakistan’s higher education system was ranked the weakest with the overall score of 9.2.

All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association President Dr Kaleemullah while commenting on the QS rankings said that the situation of higher education in the country could not be improved until it is given a priority. “Role of federal, provincial governments and Higher Education Commission is not impressive for the improvement in education,” he said. According to him, investment on research and academics is not a priority of the government.

“PhDs are protesting for their jobs in the country. This reflects the situation of higher education in the country,” he said.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came up top, while Stanford University and Harvard University were second and third respectively while four higher education institutions from UK were also included among top 10 ranked universities i.e. the University of Cambridge got 5th position, while the University of Oxford, University of London and Imperial College secured 6th, 7th and 8th position respectively.

The Australian National University and Tsinghua University were the other two institutions in the Asia-Pacific region to make it to the top 25 in this year’s rankings.

According to World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report 2015-16, under the heads of Higher Education and Training, Pakistan’s ranking is way down at 124th out of 140 countries as compared to Bangladesh 122nd, Nepal 113rd, Bhutan 103rd, India at 90th, Iran 69th, Saudi Arabia 49th, UAE 37th, China 28th, and Qatar 27th.