rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer on Thursday has suspended a police officer for not making satisfactory security arrangements for consumers at Chuhur Chopal Ramazan Sasta Bazaar.

The police officer has been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Younis who was closed to Police Line.

According to details, RPO Wisal Fakhar paid a surprise visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at Chuhur Chopal to check the security arrangements made by police for shoppers. During the visit, the top police boss found the arrangements against the SOPs and suspended the security in-charge SI Muhammad Younis and closed him to Police Line.

Similarly, RPO reinstated a police officer namely SI Abid Munir. In another move, RPO announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Pirwadhai Inspector Mustafa Kamal for arresting smugglers and recovering huge quantity of drugs from their possession during an action.

Earlier, RPO visited Panja Sahib at Hassnabad to review security arrangements being taken place to guard the Sikh Yatris. On the occasion, DPO Attock Zahid Nawaz Marwat briefed the RPO about the security plan adopted by police to provide security to Sikh Yatris during the religious rituals. On the occasion, RPO instructed the DPO to enhance security in the area to avoid any untoward incident. He said area police should patrol all the sensitive places and keep a vigil on anti-social elements.