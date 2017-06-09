islamabad - The Minister of State for National Health Services & Regulations, Saira Afzal Tarar Thursday said that a ‘holy war’ was fought to put the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) on right track.

She was addressing a press conference here, where she presented the four-year performance of her ministry.

The minister said that before she assumed the charge at health ministry, PMDC was a hub of corruption but gradually the matters have been resolved and now the situation has improved.

“Ministry introduced the council’s ordinance and held transparent elections giving representation to all provinces,” she said.

She also said that a scrutiny committee is constituted in the ministry to deal with complaints regarding registration of medical institutions – a process in which the corruption cases were reported in the past.

“Recommendations of the committee will be implemented addressing the complaints,” she said.

The minister also said that NHS cannot interfere in the matters of PMDC as it is an autonomous department. However, she also stated that the council has been directed by the ministry to prepare a framework of ‘ethics’ to regulate medical practitioners’ facilities offered by multinational pharmaceutical companies.

On the issue of vacating nursing university land in the city, the minister said that land dispute has been discussed with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) who issued the notices to all claimants. She said when her government took office Pakistan was experiencing a raging polio epidemic. Hundreds of Pakistani children were being crippled by the disease.

“We accepted the challenge and number of polio cases declined from 360 to 20 whereas half of 2017 has passed and the country has reported two cases of polio,” she said. On immunization program, the minister said that country’s immunization program against nine diseases was reformed with World Class Vaccine Management System.

“Vaccination coverage has been enhanced by 15 to 20 percent whereas free pneumococcal, Rota and IPV vaccine has been added for all Pakistani children,” she said.

The ministry also saved 1.8 billion rupees only in procurement of one vaccine against five diseases – Pentavalent vaccine.

“Through successful negotiations with World Bank, we were able to secure US 180 million dollars for sustainability of Pakistan’s Immunization Program for mothers and children,” the minister said. The minister also said that nursing sector has been completely transformed and a PhD nurse has been appointed as President Nursing Council whereas same day online registration was introduced replacing outdated and cumbersome registration process.

Major improvements were made in disease control with detection and free treatment of TB.

“Keeping in view our performance in development projects this year, our budgetary allocation in PSDP has been enhanced by 77 per cent from 30.6 billion last year to 54.4 billion this year,” said the minister.

She said NHS brining all provinces together presented health vision on international platforms, which was highly appreciated.

On the lower prices of third tier cigarettes, the minister responded that negations are underway with finance ministry are hopefully some positive development will be reached on the issue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan National Health Association (PNHA), in its press briefing, criticized the government on the lower tax ratio of cigarettes in the newly proposed budget.

The association officials said that government must impose 75 per cent tax on tobacco products under World Health Organisation rules but government has relaxed the industry.