Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) had issued 59,219 fine tickets to traffic rules’ violators during month of February and collected Rs20.40 million.

Similarly, the traffic police have impounded a total of 338 vehicles and 938 motorcycles in different police stations after the owners failed to provide registration books to the wardens or found involved in plying vehicles without displaying authorised registration number plates, informed CTP spokesperson on Wednesday.

According to him, the traffic police have issued a total of 59219 fine tickets to traffic rules’ violators and collected Rs2,40,180,50 as fine from them.

He said that some 655 drivers were fined over violating speed limits while 1173 juvenile drivers were handed over the chellans.

He added that fine tickets were issued to 1482 vehicle owners for using black sheets besides removing the tainted sheets on the spot. He said that 1405 drivers got fine tickets on account of using mobile phones while driving. Some 6116 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets for not using helmets while driving on roads, the spokesperson said. “The owners of 2,549 non-registered vehicles and motorcycles were also fined during special drive,” he said. He said a total of 7691 owners of vehicles and motorcycles have also been fined for moving on roads without displaying registration number plates whereas 8,678 people were fined for using unauthorised number plates.

He mentioned that a total of 1324 drivers of public transport have been fined for violating route permits. “1824 citizens got fine tickets over wrong parking while 655 were issued chellans for reckless driving on roads,” he said.

He 3695 drivers were issued fine tickets for driving without licenses. A total of 2123 road users were fined for breaking red signal, he said. He said 961 road users have been handed over chellans over violation Zebra crossing and Lane on roads.

Over violation of one way, traffic police chellaned 1727 road users. Owners of 1040 vehicles were fined for disturbing smooth flow of traffic, he said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid said that strict action had been initiated against all the traffic violators. He said that the CTP has launched special awareness campaign to educate the road users about the traffic rules.