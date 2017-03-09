Islamabad-March 8 marks the International Women Day, which celebrates the achievements of women in all spheres of life. On this occasion, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi organised an event on the International Women Day. After recitation from the Holy Quran, Dr Sarwat Rasool gave a brief introduction of the history and importance of International Women Day. She also welcomed chief guest Fatima Jinnah Women University Vice Chancellor Dr Professor Samina Amin Qadir and other guests Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Dr Naheed Zia Khan, Dr Aayesha Rafiq and Humaira Zulfiqar.

Vice Chancellor Dr Prof. Samina Amin Qadir said that today on the National Women Day, let’s reaffirm a strong commitment to women rights.

We must stand together and assist each other in achieving our goal of better life for all, she added. Dean Dr Naheed Zia Khan said that women are not weak, urging for provision of more opportunities to them so that they could play an active role in the society. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarwat Rasool said that this is a day for commemoration of women achievements and celebration of their extraordinary potentials.

It is a time to reflect on the barriers that still remain and how these barriers could be removed.

She called for providing better educational opportunities to women so that they can participate in economic activities. She said that women are the active agents of change and without their participation in mainstream no country can make progress. Humaira Zulfiqar said that today women are playing a great role in every profession. We should remove difference of man and women in professional life and should appreciate women in every walk of life, she added.