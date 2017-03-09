islamabad - Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Wednesday said that the government will soon install incinerator at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to safely dispose of infectious wastes and contaminated things.

Replying to a question in the Senate, the minister said that the PC-1 of the project has been approved and the Prime Minister has given approval for early installation of incinerator at PIMS.

He said that an agreement has been made by PIMS with national Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) Morgah, Rawalpindi, to ensure safe disposal and incineration of hospital infectious waste.

He added a covered vehicle of NCPC collects hospital infectious waste from PIMS on daily basis. However, Hospital noninfectious waste was being collected by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad for final disposal.

He said that Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic has its own latest three chamber plus incinerator which was installed and functioning since 2014 with the capacity of 125 Kg per hour for dispose of hospital waste.

Dr Tariq Fazal said that at National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), the non-infectious waste generated in the hospital in the form of leftover food, wrappers, papers kitchen garbage is disposed off in the dumper provided by the CDA.

Whereas, the infectious waste including used syringes, blood bags, soiled sheets, soiled cloths and any other items contaminated by bold and other body fluids are safely disposed off in the incinerator safely disposed off in the incinerator installed in the hospital premises by the sanitary staff under the supervision of a Sanitary Inspector, he added.

He said that Capital Hospital, CDA Islamabad has a proper waste management system since long and all the protocols of hospital waste management are followed according to international standards and as per instructions conveyed by the Pakistan Environment Protection Agency, Government of Pakistan.

He said a waste management committee exists in the hospital headed by the Executive Director, Capital Hospital while waste collection system is also in place.

He said waste segregation system was in place while waste of different types was disposed off accordingly. He added hazardous waste is disposed off through hospital incinerator.