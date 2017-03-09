Rawalpindi-Doctors in post-mortem reports of two brothers, who were allegedly killed by police in a ‘fake’ encounter, Wednesday suggested that both persons died of excessive bleeding after they received bullet injuries at their legs and arms.

According to the reports issued by a medical board of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Muhammad Irfan, 30, received 12 bullet injuries while Wasim, 29, suffered 5 bullet injuries.

The report, a copy available with The Nation, suggested that both brothers died after they suffered “Circulator Shock” owning to excessive bleedings on February 23.

The hospital received both injured brothers at about 1215am on February 23. Wasim died at 4am and Irfan succumbed to his injuries at 8am. According to the report, four to six hours passed between injuries and wounds of Wasim and about nine to 11 hours between injuries and death of Irfan.

According to the FIR registered with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, RA Bazaar police led by SHO SI Malik Sajid raided house of deceased brothers at about 9:30pm to arrest their other brother Abdul Manan who was wanted in a case of motorcycle theft.

The family of the deceased had already claimed that the police deliberately delayed transportation of Irfan, a bank employee, and Wasim, driver at NESCOM, to the hospital that led to excessive bleeding, which resulted in their deaths.

Nadeem Anwar-ul-Haq, elder brother of the deceased, while talking to The Nation, said that they were not satisfied with the post-mortem reports issued to them after 13 days of the killing. He said that Irfan had received head injury. He said that they would ask for afresh post-mortem by a medical board of expert doctors at DHQ.

The police claimed that the two brothers and Abdul Manan opened fire at the raiding party resulting in bullet injuries to Malik Sajid on his left thigh and to Constable Shahzeb in his head. The police retaliated and the two brothers sustained bullet wounds in cross fire on February 22.

In a separate development, the area police headed by an SP again visited the house of the deceased brothers at Qaid-e-Azam Colony near Dhamial Army Aviation Base. The police team visited the house to examine the crime scene as the local police had been carrying out its investigation into the alleged encounter.

A three-member team of police high ups constituted by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif concluded their probe and their report was awaited.