rawalpindi - The investigators, probing a triple murder case took place at Fazal Town, have arrived at crime scene and collected evidences, sources informed on Wednesday. The alleged killer also committed suicide after murdering his father, sister in law and a nephew.

However, another small child remained alive and was shifted to hospital.

The evidences, including pistol, dead shells of bullets, finger prints and blood spotted clothes have also been dispatched to Forensic Laboratory to Lahore for examination, they said.

The investigation team comprised SP Potohar Division Ateeq Tahir, DSP Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Chaudhry Bisharat and other officers, sources said. A murder case under section 302 of PPC has also been registered against the killer on complaint of his elder brother.

On Tuesday night, a man Zeeshan allegedly gunned down his father, sister in law and a nephew over some domestic dispute in a house located in Fazal Town. The killer also committed suicide after killing his family members, sources said.

According to police, Zeeshan has been demanding money of his father Saif Ullah Khalid for buying a car. On refusal, police said, Zeeshan opened firing at his father, sister in law Salma, Shahzaib and Kumail.

As a result, his father, sister in law and a nephew Shahzaib died on the spot while Kumail sustained bullet injury.

After killing the family members, Zeeshan committed suicide, they said. Police teams reached the scene and shifted dead bodies and injured to hospital for post-mortem and cure.

Talking to media men, DSP Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam said the investigators collected evidences from the crime scene and dispatched them to Forensic Lab Lahore for examination.

He said the man killed his family members due to monetary issue.

He said police registered a case against Zeeshan on complaint of his elder brother Bashir.

He said a separate case has also been registered against Zeeshan for keeping illegal weapon.