Islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP)’s teams have provided road safety tips to thousands of road users during the last month with especial focus to avoid lane violation. SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed said the aim of holding such campaign was to acquaint people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them. He said the ITP was doing its utmost effort to maintain traffic discipline in the city and involving community in its various campaigns to eliminate violation of traffic rules.

He said such awareness campaign was launched in recent past following directions from Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan which proved very much successful.

He said efforts would remain continue to ensure disciplined traffic system in the city.

During this campaign, 39,446 road users were provided tips for safe driving and lane discipline while 6952 persons were also issued fine tickets over violation of traffic rules.

A total of 183 workshops were held at educational institutions, private and public offices for creating awareness about safe travel on roads.

Hundreds of banners and panaflexes had been placed in various locations of the city having road safety messages.

At present, teams of traffic police had been assigned duties at Kashmir Highway, Expressway, Murree Road, Faisal Avenue and other important roads who were continuously monitoring the lane discipline and started issuing fine tickets to violators.