islamabad - When Minister of State for CADD was presenting memento to President Mamnoon Hussain on the occasion of 2nd Convocation of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) on Wednesday, parents of position holder students were grappling with security personnel to attend the event.

The position holders of Federal Medical Dental College (FMDC) and private medical colleges affiliated with the SZABMU were also invited to the ceremony.

However, the graduates and their parents were left to struggle with security personnel because of mismanagement of the university administration.

Talking to The Nation, a student from Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) informed that on the direction of college administration, distinction holder students filled the forms of convocation but on final day they had to suffer at the hands of security personnel.

Sje said that Rs2,500 were charged from each student by the university for participation in the function but on the final day it had become difficult even for students to attend the event.

The Nation has learnt from parents and students that the SZABMU through college administration informed students to submit the forms of convocation on February 24. They said that Feb 24 was the last date of submission of forms, students on the same day filled the forms and submitted to the admission department of SZABMU to get invitation cards for them and their parents. However, parents and students kept waiting but failed to get the invitation cards.

There were 11 distinction holder students only from a single private medical college and there are around five medical and dental colleges affiliated with the SZABMU.

According to students, a day before they contacted with their college administration for invitation cards but they were told that no cards have been arranged for parents. “Entry of students will be a difficult task while parents’ access to convocation hall will be almost impossible,” students told while quoting university officials as saying.

A medal winner graduate informed The Nation that students were supported by college administration for entrance but the parents could not be allowed by the security personnel outside the centre.

Father of a student while talking to The Nation said that administration kept them in dark and finally they didn’t attend the ceremony.

“It is always a dream of parents to attend such ceremony where their children are being awarded with the gold medals but our dream could not come true,” he said. He said the university took fee from students but didn’t say a word of apology for their negligence. “Money doesn’t matter but misbehavior with parents was unethical,” he said.

Meanwhile, a faculty member of IMDC also confirmed that university didn’t provide proper invitation cards to faculty members of private medical colleges and on the rehearsal day they were even not provided chairs and gowns. Finally, all other faculty members were dropped and only professors were invited to the function, he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of IMDC told The Nation that the SZABMU is responsible for the mismanagement as it failed to manage the programme properly.

He said the decisions regarding extending the invitation to students kept changing. “It might happen due to security clearance as President was invited to the function,” he said.

On the other side, chairman of the convocation organizing committee Prof. Dr Tanveer Khaleeq told The Nation that only late comers were not allowed to enter the hall.

He said that the SZABMU, while properly following the procedure, had submitted invitation cards to concerned medical colleges as per lists received by them two weeks before.

He said that all invitation cards were sent to colleges and it was the responsibility of concern colleges to deliver these cards to students.

Dr Tanveer said that 150 invitation cards were sent to private medical colleges affiliated with the SZABMU.

He also said that Rs2500 were charged from each student and the university will take measures to refund the amount if it is approached by students.