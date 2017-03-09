islamabad - Minister of State for Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the PEIRA rules were being amended to resolve longstanding issue of fee charging by private schools.

The minister said during a press briefing held at the Press Information Department (PID), Islamabad. Minister of State for Information Marryium Aurangzeb, Parliamentary Secretary CA&DD Maiza Hameed and Advisor on Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PMER) Ali Raza also attended the briefing.

The minister said that newly-appointed chairman Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority (PEIRA) is in coordination with all stakeholders to resolve the issues of private institutes and parents. “We are searching for a middle way which will be acceptable to both parents and private schools,” he added.

According to him, although some sections are satisfied with the current rules of PEIRA regarding fee charging formula, yet low income private schools are being affected from it. “We have to take everyone on board and their concern,” he said.

The minister said that around 2,00,000 students are enrolled in private schools and the ministry is working to strengthen its regularity authority.

He stated that some stakeholders reached court against the fee policy of 2016 but the issue will be resolved in consultation of school owners and parents.

He said that the programme of public-private sector partnership is also being launched to improve quality of education in the public sector educational institutions.

Talking about PERP, the minister said besides meeting shortage of teachers, their training is also part of the programme.

He said for upgradation of 200 schools in the city, Rs2.7 billion was allocated while all schools will be upgraded by providing all basic necessities. He said, according to programme, syllabus of schools will be also modernised and for the monitoring of attendance their bio-metric system will be introduced.

He said that Montessori classes in 11 public schools have been launched with the help of private NGO sector. The minister also informed that for establishing new schools in the city a separate programme of Rs900 million is also being introduced.

He said under the PERP, security of model schools and colleges has been improved while additional 200 rooms have been also constructed.

The Minister, regarding recent reshuffle in the ministry, said that change in bureaucracy is a routine matter and soon Director General (DG) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be appointed following all legal procedure.

He said allotment of plots to the private educational institutes was based on the auction policy of Capital Development Administration (CDA).

Meanwhile, MoS for Information said on this occasion that no school will be privatized and all such speculations are far from reality.

“Neither any school was privatized in past nor it will be done in future,” she said.

The minister said initiative of Montessori classes and transport system and especially for girls’ schools was taken to facilitate the students and public.

Advisor on PERP Alui Raza said that that ministry is collaborating with private sector to improve quality of the education. “We are trying to implement the expertise of private sector in public sector without spending a penny,” he said.

He said the experience of launching Montessori classes in 11 schools with the cooperation of NGO sector brought positive results. He said all schools will be facilitated under PERP.