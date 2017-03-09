rawalpindi - Police registered a case against six persons, including two women, for allegedly looting cash and other valuables from a doctor on the pretext of fake marriage, sources informed on Wednesday.

According to sources, Dr Zubair Khan lodged a complaint with Police Station Morgah, stating he proposed a girl Nadia Nasrin after seeing an advertisement about marriage proposal floated by Nadia’s family in a national daily.

He said that family of the girl accepted his proposal and his Nikkah was performed with Nadia Nasrin on 9/9/2015 in a local hotel on GT Road in presence of two witnesses Sultan Ahmed Ghauri and Sardar Muhammad Nazir Khan against dower money Rs1.2 million and Rs0.5 million for shopping of gold ornaments. He said that he paid the amount to the family of Nadia soon after the Nikkah ceremony. Dr Zubair told the family started using delaying tactics in Rukhsati of his wife despite his several requests. He said it came into his knowledge on January 3, 2017 through a neighbour of his in-laws that Nadia Nasrin had already married with a man namely Fazul-ul-Rehman and the couple had kids.

The victim doctor told police the girl and her family committed fraud with him on the pretext of marriage and deprived him of cash, prize bonds, UPS and other valuables. He requested police to register a case against the accused and arrest them. Police registered a case against the fake marriages racket and started investigation with no arrest so far. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Morgah Nadim-ul-Hassan refused to comment on the issue when The Nation called him to know his version.

The victim doctor, while talking to The Nation, said the family of Nadia was threatening him of dire consequences if he continued to pursue the case against them. He appealed to CPO Israr Ahmed Abbasi to order police for arresting the accused and provide him justice.