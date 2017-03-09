Rawalpindi-The police are struggling to track down a person believed to be hiding in Pakistan after allegedly killing his wife and her female friend in Germany back in 2003, sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

Police have launched manhunt for rounding up Amir Ilyas Chaudhry following the orders of a court that has been inquiring the matter after Germany asked Pakistan to extradite Chaudhry. He is allegedly involved in strangulating his wife Nasrin Chaudhry and her female friend Meral Yucel, a German national, to death on January 8, 2003, in Germany, police sources said.

A civil judge also issued arrest warrants for Chaudhry and directed Saddar Bairooni police to capture and produce him before the court, sources said. Next hearing of the case will be held on Monday, March 13. SP Saddar Circle Iftikhar ul Haq, who is supervising police inquiry, told this correspondent that a manhunt was underway.

“The father of the accused in a meeting assured police that he would present his son before court soon,” he said.