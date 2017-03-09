Islamabad-Roots International Schools (RIS) celebrated International Women Day under the umbrella of Global Citizenship Club. The RIS campuses in cities all over the Pakistan participated in the activities that were intended to celebrate the achievements of women while calling for greater equality. Students from Montessori, Junior School and High School took part in several activities throughout the whole day.

Keeping in mind this year’s theme “Be Bold for Change”, teachers and students of RIS planned activities with intention to bring attention to the importance of women in the society, ensure respect for women by making them as important part in a society as men. Students also learned about the value of women as a mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and teacher.

Montessori students prepared cards for their mother, sister(s), aunt(s), grandmother(s) and teachers after they were elaborated the value of these relations. Junior school students were involved in debating competitions and open discussion on the topic “women and human rights”, while high school students expressed their opinions on the topic “respect for women in society” in an interactive open discussion. The main focus was on to bring bold and positive change for the women , which will ultimately help in the growth and development of country.

International Women’s Day has been observed since early 19th Century, a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrial world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies. Each year it is celebrated on March 8.

The first International Women’s Day was held in 1911. Thousands of events occur to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women. Organizations, governments, charities, educational institutions, women’s groups, corporations and the media celebrate the day.

Various organizations identify their own International Women’s Day theme, specific to their local context and interests. Many charities, NGOs and Governments also adopt a relevant theme or campaign to mark the day. For example, organizations like the UN, Oxfam, Women for Women, Care International, Plan, World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and many more run exciting and powerful campaigns that raise awareness and encourage donations for good causes. The UN has been declaring an annual equality theme for many years.