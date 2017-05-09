Islamabad - Islamabad police on Monday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction and nabbed 10 suspects, including five Afghan nationals, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, officers/officials of Islamabad police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in the areas of Tarnol, including Benazir Chowk. Police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad participated in the search operation. Further investigation is underway.