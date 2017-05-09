Rawalpindi - A 60-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unknown killers at her house in Mohala Waris in Doltala Village, sources informed police on Monday.

The deceased woman, identified as Jamila Bibi, was told to be deaf and dumb and owner of precious land worth million of rupees in Dolata, they said. Murder case has been registered and police begun investigation.

Earlier some unknown kidnappers had also kidnapped brother of the deceased Ashiq Hussain (who is also deaf and dumb and owner of the land) four months ago and a case of which was also registered with Police Station Jatli. Police suspected nephews of the deceased lady and the missing man are involved in the heinous crime to grab their precious land.

According to sources and police, unknown killers entered the house of Jamila Bibi located at Mohala Waris in the night between Saturday and Sunday and stabbed her to death. The killers managed escape the crime scene. The villagers found the dead body of woman lying in a pool of blood and called police.

They said a police team headed by Station House Officer PS Jatli Zameer Shah and officials of Homicide Investigation Unit reached the spot and took the dead body into custody besides collecting other evidences from the crime scene. They said the dead body was moved to THQ for post-mortem and later the villagers staged a protest demo while placing the dead body of the old lady in the middle of the road. They demanded police to arrest the killers and recover her missing old brother.

Talking to The Nation, SI Zameer Haider, the SHO, said unknown men killed old lady with sharp knife. He said police have started investigation into the murder case after filing a case. He said the deceased and her missing brother Shafique were both deaf and dumb and owned a precious piece of land in Phimbal Moza.

He said the four nephews (sons of Sharafat) of the deceased lady could be involved in her murder and kidnapping of their uncle to grab their precious land. He added police have obtained their mobile data and have also got some other substantial evidences which would be enough to prove them guilty. “We have reached near the killers and kidnappers and will soon arrest them,” SHO said.