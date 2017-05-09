Islamabad - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyam Aurangzeb said Monday that the government is working to implement the blood safety programmes in the country with collaboration of international partners.

The minister was speaking at an event organised to mark the International Thalassaemia Day. The event was organised by the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme (SBTP), Ministry of Health.

She stated that the government of Pakistan recognises health as a key for the development of Pakistani nation.

“Government’s vision is to work for the promotion of health-for-all, a vision that strives for access, equity, efficiency and effectiveness of essential health interventions catering to the rights, needs and dignity of all segments of the population,” she said.

She added that blood transfusion which is the corner stone of the thalassaemia treatment has been identified as a priority area in our health sector and the government’s blood safety systems reforms are being implemented successfully with the support of the German government through the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme.

“With the creation of the new blood transfusion infrastructure relying on voluntary blood donations the quality of services to the thalassaemia patients have improved significantly in the last four years,” she said.

She thanked the private NGO sector for contributing in the management of the thalassaemia patients as the public sector healthcare system is insufficient to cater to such a huge burden of disease.

She appreciated the efforts of the Blood Program for mobilizing the thalassaemia community and empowering it.

Other participants included Chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Barrister Abid Waheed, Prof. Hasan Abbas Zaheer, National Coordinator SBTP, Col (Retd) Tauqeer Abbas (JSTF), Murtaza Amir Ali (BWT), thalassaemia children and their families and a large segment of print and electronic media.

Chairman Bait-ul-Maal also spoke on the occasion and commended the efforts of the hosts in highlighting the Thalassaemia issues in the country and celebrating the International Thalassemia Day.

He informed that PBM has in the last three years worked tirelessly to improve the plight of thalassaemia children by providing them financial assistance for treatment and establishing a quality Thalassaemia Centre in Islamabad which is providing excellent services to the local and outstation patients. He added that PBM will establish similar centres in other parts of the country as well as a state-of-the-art Bone Marrow Transplant Centre.