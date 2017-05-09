Rawalpindi - Dacoits shot dead a shopkeeper over showing resistance during a dacoity bid in Lala Rukh Colony in Wah Cannt, police sources informed on Monday. The deceased was identified as Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal and police begun investigation after filing a murder case against the dacoits.

According to sources and police, unknown dacoits stormed into shop of Tahir and made him hostage at gunpoint. They said the dacoits snatched cash from the shopkeeper and started firing when the shopkeeper put off resistance.

As a result, the shopkeeper died on the spot while the dacoits fled the crime scene. Police reached the scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy, they said.

In Sadiqabad, unknown dacoits snatched a purse from a lady and fled. Police registered a case and started investigation. Similarly, unknown motorcyclists also deprived a female namely Saiqa Bibi of purse containing jewellery and cash. A case was registered with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni.

In Gujar Khan, Civil Judge Farukh Fareed Baloch adopted a minor baby girl who was found by a villager along a roadside. According to details, unknown mother left a minor baby girl in Gujar Khan and disappeared. The locals took up the girl and presented her before police. The police produced the minor girl before court of Civil Judge Farukh Fareed Baloch for further proceeding; however, the judge adopted the infant girl.