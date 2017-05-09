Rawalpindi - Encroachers have occupied several roads in different parts of the city creating hurdles for pedestrians and motorists.

The motorists and the pedestrians have complained that due to encroachments they are facing many problems as authorities are least interested to take action against encroachers. They demanded the authorities concerned to evolve a comprehensive strategy to remove encroachments aimed to avoid traffic mess in the city.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation on Monday, encroachers have occupied several roads in limits of Rawal and Potohar Town Municipal Administrations. As a result, the pedestrians and the commuters are facing troubles.

Moreover, gigantic traffic jam has become a routine matter in the areas, including Raja Bazaar, College Road, City Saddar Road, Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Ganjmandi, Gawalmandi, Bhabra Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Bansanwala Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Commercial Market, Double Road, Kurree Road, Shakrial, Sadiqabad Chowk and Adiala Road.

Ahmed Naseem, a private business man, told The Nation that encroachment activities are on the rise in Sadiqabad creating hurdles for pedestrians and vehicle owners. “The traffic usually got jammed in school hours, causing problems for children,” he said. He added he has lodged complaints with authorities concerned regarding encroachments in the area but no proper action was taken so far.

Shazia Bibi, a housewife, said huge traffic jam in Raja Bazaar has become an order of the day and reason behind this was only encroachments. TMA Rawal Town should launch operation against encroachers and clean the city from encroachments, she urged.

Sharif Khokhar of Adiala Road said that encroachments on the Adiala Road have become a security risk not only for people but also for judges, army convoys and other VVIP people who commute daily on this road. He said TMA Potohar Town high-ups are not initiating action against encroachers. He demanded the Chief Minister to take notice of the negligence of TMA Potohar Town high-ups.

Many other citizens also complained against massive encroachments in their areas and criticised the civic bodies for not taking action against encroachers.

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) RTMA Khalid Goraya, when contacted, said he has ordered the TMA Enforcement Department to launch a crackdown on encroachers. He said a team has removed encroachments from Namak Mandi, Sooter Mandi, Ganjmandi, Raja Bazaar, Liaquat Road and Commercial Road.

He said the teams also confiscated goods of traders and dumped in the godowns. “We have filled our godowns with confiscated stuff and now we are going to hold house procession to get permission for auctioning the seized stuff,” he said.

TMA Potohar Town was not available for his comments. CTO Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid during a chat with The Nation said traffic wardens have been busy making the roads encroachments free. He said he wrote letters to TMAs to remove encroachments from the city for smooth flow of traffic.