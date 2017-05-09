Rawalpindi - Security forces conducted a raid on a residential flat located in a private housing society on Adiala Road and held suspects besides recovering computers and other stuff from their possession, reliable sources and eyewitnesses told The Nation on Monday.

The detained suspects, one of them was identified as Tauqeer Ahmed son of Muhammad Munir, have been shifted to undisclosed location by the security personnel for further investigation, they said.

According to sources and eyewitnesses, security forces including Pakistan Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) raided a residential flat located on the third floor of Warraich Plaza in Gulshanabad Markaz and held suspects from there. The security forces also seized computers, CDs and other stuff from the flat during search, they said. The detainees were put in a mobile van and were shifted to some unknown location for further investigation, they said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, however, when contacted for his official version, said he has no knowledge about the action taken by security forces in Gulshanabad, the precinct of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. The CPO, who is also appointed as focal person by government in Operation Raddul Fassad, said it might be an intelligence-based operation (IBO) about which the security forces did not inform police prior. He said police only assist the security forces during search operations.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued transfer and posting orders of some 8 police officers including Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan Inspector Khizar Hayyat, informed a police spokesperson.

According to him, RPO Wisal Fakhar has transferred SHO PS Kallar Syedan Khizar Hayyat and posted him in Chakwal while Inspector Nadim Abbas was transferred and posted in Rawalpindi and Inspector Irfan Jilani was appointed as In-charge Complaint Cell RPO Office.

Similarly, Sub Inspector Muhammad Azam has been transferred from Chakwal and posted in Jehlum, he said. He added SI Qurban Ali who was serving in Motorway police was posted in Rawalpindi while Inspector Salim Elahi was transferred from Chakwal and posted in Attock by the RPO. ASI Muhammad Ijaz was transferred from Special Branch and posted in Attock and ASI Muhammad Haroon who was serving earlier in SB Punjab was posted in Rawalpindi, he said.